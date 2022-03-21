Sales Executive Stacey Kurtz Joins Deckard Technologies as Director of Sales for the Southeast United States

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CityPoliciesSTRs—Deckard Technologies, a government-focused tech company that provides software, analytics and insights for communities, is growing its team with the addition of Stacey Kurtz as its new Director of Sales for the Southeast. She joins the executive team in offering the company’s Rentalscape and Propertyscape solutions to create tax equity and fairness for local governments and community neighbors.

Kurtz, a seasoned sales executive with both a real estate license and more than 20 years of experience working with government-based purchasing directors, finance managers, code enforcement officers, community development directors, and city managers, knows how local governments work. Her territory encompasses Florida, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. She will report directly to Dustin Reilich, Vice President for Sales and Government Relations at Deckard. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University.

“Stacey understands the big picture and timely support needed to make government successful,” says Nick Del Pego, CEO, Deckard Technologies. “We are confident her strong knowledge base, enthusiasm, and respect for the managers who handle these roles will be a winning combination for her government clients and our company. We are happy to welcome her to the team.”

Deckard uses AI and advanced image analysis on its massive data collection and storage platform to provide the insights cities and counties need to recover mandated property and transient occupancy taxes that support schools, infrastructure, fire departments, safety and other important services. Rentalscape provides local governments with past and future information on residential properties utilized for short-term rentals; Propertyscape identifies property upgrades made without plans or permits on properties being used commercially.

Kurtz says she joined the company because of its genuine focus on fairness and tax equity. “This is a great company that truly cares about its clients and about the communities with which they work. They are doing something productive to keep communities healthy. That’s a great legacy to earn; I’m in.”

About Deckard Technologies

Deckard Technologies, founded in 2018, uses big data for good by providing the analytics and insights city and county governments need to ensure tax fairness and equity in their jurisdictions. Using AI to leverage its massive data collection and storage platform, Deckard makes transparent both property upgrades and the commercialization of residential neighborhoods, enabling local governments to recover mandated property and transient occupancy taxes that support schools, infrastructure, fire departments, police and other essential services. For additional information contact info@deckard.com, call 858-333-7835 or visit Deckard Technologies; LinkedIn.

Contacts

Beth Walsh



858-254-2845 mobile



beth@clearpointagency.com