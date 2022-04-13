Salem Media Group to Present at NobleCon18

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present at NobleCon18 – Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30 PM Central Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.salemmedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Contacts

Evan D. Masyr



Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer



(805) 384-4512



evan@SalemMedia.com