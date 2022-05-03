Home Business Wire Salem Media Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Teleconference
Salem Media Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Teleconference

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results at 2:00 PM Central Time on May 10, 2022.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on May 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM Central Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group First Quarter 2022 call or listen to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will be available through May 24, 2022 and can be heard by dialing (877) 660-6853 – replay pin number 13727921, or on the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

