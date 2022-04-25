Home Business Wire Salem Media Announces the Appointment of Scott Furrow at its 99.5 KKLA...
Salem Media Announces the Appointment of Scott Furrow at its 99.5 KKLA Station

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Scott Furrow has been appointed host of ‘SoCal Live’, weekday afternoons 3-5pm on 99.5 FM KKLA.


Born and raised in Southern California, Scott graduated from UC Riverside, earning a bachelor’s degree in history/law and society. Scott’s career has included roles in politics, government, media relations, as well as the corporate marketplace. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Bethel Theological Seminary in San Diego. A pastor for 25 years, Scott served as Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church of San Diego for the past 18 years.

99.5 KKLA Director of Programming, Rodney Miller commented, “Today’s announcement comes on the heels of an eight-month nationwide search which included fill-in SoCal LIVE guest hosts Bob Lepine, Pastor Dudley Rutherford, and New Life Live’s Steve Arterburn. We are grateful and appreciative to everyone who stepped in and gave so much of their time and talent during this search.”

Miller added, “I was extremely impressed with Scott Furrow’s decision two years ago to not only serve as Senior Pastor, but also host a daily radio program on sister station KPRZ in San Diego. Scott left his sermon notes at the Church and instead brought in the top news stories discussing them from a spiritual and values perspective. On ‘SoCal Live’, Scott will have two hours each weekday to bring hope and encourage our listeners to be salt and light in today’s rapidly changing culture.”

According to Salem Los Angeles Vice President/General Manager Terry Fahy, “Scott combines a quick wit, theological knowledge and wisdom, a strong grasp of the news, and empathy for issues facing our listeners. It’s a winning combination for talk radio in Southern California.”

Scott Furrow commented, “As a pastor, my passion and my calling has been encouraging people to grow in their faith and to be more Kingdom-minded in everyday life. Hosting the ‘SoCal LIVE’ weekday program on 99.5 FM KKLA will enable me to do that on a much larger scale. I can hardly wait!”

Scott Furrow will also be heard on FM 106.1/AM 1210 KPRZ weekday afternoons 3-5pm.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Evan D. Masyr

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(805) 384-4512

evan@salemmedia.com

