Salem Media Announces Promotion of David Bingham

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that David Bingham has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Salem Web Network. David will oversee operations of Salem Web Network and continue to drive business development.





“Since joining us in 2012, David Bingham has been exceptional at spearheading numerous mobile app acquisitions and brand growth initiatives that have expanded Salem’s presence in the mobile computing space. David has proven himself to be a passionate leader and negotiations professional who has a legacy of coaching high performing teams and generating results for the business and our clients,” said Rick Killingsworth, Executive Vice President of Salem Web Network.

David Bingham has been with Salem for ten years, initially as Director of Mobile before being promoted to Vice President of Mobile and Digital Acquisitions in 2017. Since David joined the company, Salem’s mobile footprint has expanded to include the popular King James Bible App, Daily Bible App and Daily Bible Devotion App for iOS and Android platforms. Today, Salem proudly reports 107 million monthly app sessions.

“It is a time like no other in our company to work on exciting new initiatives. There are so many opportunities in video, subscription services, podcasting, as well as the continued tradition of outstanding content, to support our users in their daily walk,” said David. “I am so fortunate to get to work with a high-level group of dedicated individuals. The future is very bright for Salem Web Network and Salem Media Group.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

