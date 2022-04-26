Sal Khan partners with Arizona State University to Launch New Online Global High School

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Khan World School @ ASU Prep will open its virtual doors to enthusiastic 9th grade students from around the world in August 2022.

This full-time online school will combine the expertise of Khan Lab School, Schoolhouse.world, and ASU Prep Digital in a unique model based on the principles of the book The One World Schoolhouse: Education Reimagined by Salman Khan, the founder of Khan Academy. The core principles include mastery-based learning, personalization of each student’s experience and learning together as a community.

Each day will include a seminar where small student peer groups will have the opportunity to interact online and actively dive deep into society’s most challenging questions with support from mentors and world-class learning guides.

This inaugural class of 9th graders will work together solving real-world problems in a unique virtual school model that rewards curiosity, empowers agency and provides them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in college and careers.

“This school will unleash the innovation opportunities enabled by online education to maximize learning and student agency. Lots of thought and experimentation went into every element of the model,” said Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy. “We’re looking for students who want to be at the center of learning. Those who like to explore and collaborate with their peers. These are highly engaged, enthusiastic, self-driven students who want to prepare for the world’s best universities or take their first steps toward a next-gen career.”

According to Michael Crow, ASU President, “ASU is excited to partner with Sal Khan on this innovative new model. This fits perfectly with ASU’s efforts to advance a student-centric, adaptive design that is nimble and responsive to the needs of learners and the imaginations of faculty and leadership.”

Khan World School is part of the ASU Preparatory Academy charter school network in Arizona. “Khan World School at ASU Prep is intently focused on student performance. The fusion of the high school and university curriculum in a mastery-based, Socratic model will generate thoughtful and academically curious learners that have limitless opportunity,” said Amy McGrath, Chief Operating Officer at ASU Prep.

Interested students will need to apply through ASU Prep Digital, the full-time online school. The program will be tuition-free for Arizona residents. Out-of-state students will pay tuition to attend. The 2022-23 class is open to incoming 9th grade students with plans to expand the program to grades 9–12 the following year.

To learn more about Khan World School @ ASU Prep, please visit khanworldschool.org.

About Khan Lab School

Khan Lab School (KLS) is a non-profit, mastery-based school founded by Salman Khan in 2014 to cultivate his student-centered philosophy in a physical school environment. Khan is also the founder of Khan Academy and author of The One World Schoolhouse (2012), in which he makes the case for mastery based, mixed-age, and blended learning with a departure from traditional letter grades. Today, the KLS community is bringing that vision to life on its own campus and also sharing knowledge within education more broadly.

About ASU Prep Digital

ASU Prep Digital is an accredited online K-12 school that offers a single online course or enrollment in a full-time, diploma-granting program. Because it is part of Arizona State University, ASU Prep Digital offers an accelerated path toward college admission and the chance to earn concurrent high school and university credit. For more information, visit asuprepdigital.org.

Contacts

Angela Menninger, 602-373-8212



angela@dualitypr.com