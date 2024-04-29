Sakuu’s Dry Printed and UN38.3 Certified Li-Metal Batteries Hit 1,000 Cycle Milestone

Cypress™ battery cells have achieved 1,000 cycles in both dry and wet process.

Cypress manufactured with a dry process provides customers significant economic and environmental benefits.

Cypress is designed for commercial scale production with Kavian® platform and/or today’s roll-to-roll battery manufacturing process.

Cypress is UN38.3 certified and available for immediate licensing and mass production using wet and/or dry manufacturing process.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sakuu®, a leading provider of commercial-scale equipment and technologies to the battery manufacturing industry, has manufactured its high-energy, high-power Li-Metal Cypress battery cell using a fully dry manufacturing process.









Sakuu has overcome the industry known challenges of Li-Metal anode chemistries in both wet and dry electrode manufacturing, as proven in its commercial-grade battery cells delivering today:

1,000 cycles at 100% DoD to 80% SOH @ 0.3C/1C

800+ Wh/l Energy Density of active cell area

3C Sustained Discharge, 10C Peak, with full recovery

8C Pulse Discharge

Sakuu is reshaping the landscape of battery manufacturing through comprehensive process and product disruption. A recent analyst report from S&P Global indicated that Sakuu’s targeted energy density is expected to set a new standard in the industry for battery-cell energy density. Cypress has also recently achieved UN38.3 certification.

“The biggest challenge in battery manufacturing today is producing next generation batteries cost-effectively at scale to meet demand,” said Robert Bagheri, CEO and Founder of Sakuu. “Manufacturing Cypress in a fully dry process with the Kavian platform is a key step in enabling high-quality solid-state batteries to be produced in high volume in the future. Leveraging dry printing will enable battery technology innovation to accelerate the adoption of EV’s while eliminating range anxiety.”

Printing batteries on the Kavian platform with dry-process electrode technologies:

Eliminates all toxic solvents and materials, including NMP and PTFEs

Cuts factory floor space requirements up to 33%

Reduces utility costs up to 40%

Improves factory carbon footprints up to 40%

About Sakuu

Sakuu® is a leading provider of commercial-scale printing equipment and technologies to the battery industry. Sakuu’s dry-process platforms enable rapid innovation while reducing waste and avoiding toxins. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sakuu’s team is transforming manufacturing to power a more sustainable future. Discover more at sakuu.com.

Christina Cherekdjian, Sterling Communications



sakuu@sterlingpr.com