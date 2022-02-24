SailPoint Names Meredith Blanchar Chief Customer Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today named Meredith Blanchar as its Chief Customer Officer. Blanchar steps into this role after nearly seven years with the company, leading SailPoint’s mission to deliver world-class customer success and support. In her expanded role, she’ll also oversee the professional services team at SailPoint.

“During her tenure at SailPoint, Meredith has made a significant impact on the strategic direction of our organization, keeping us laser-focused on our customers’ success,” said Matt Mills, President of Worldwide Operations for SailPoint. “She and her team have significantly reframed our approach to customer success, playing a critical role in the longevity of our relationships with our valued customers. As our Chief Customer Officer, we believe Meredith will continue to be instrumental in ensuring our customers are successful over the lifetime of their journey with us.”

“I’m a big believer in the notion that customer success is a mindset, not a box to be checked. Everyone at SailPoint plays an important role in our customers’ experience, and that’s what sets us apart in the industry today,” said Blanchar. “You can talk about how important your customers are to the success of the business, but it’s how you demonstrate that value every single day that matters to customers. Our customers are people first. That simple understanding is what drives our customer-first culture at SailPoint. I’m so thrilled to take this next step at SailPoint while continuing to work with the most incredible customers and brands around the world.”

About Meredith Blanchar



Meredith has an extensive leadership background in customer success and a unique understanding of the voice of the customer. Prior to SailPoint, she ran customer success at CallidusCloud, a global leader in sales performance management. She has also worked in various customer success positions at Journee Software and PCOrder.

About SailPoint



SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

