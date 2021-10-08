Home Business Wire SailPoint Announces Date of Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
SailPoint Announces Date of Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the US markets close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com. You can pre-register here.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921(toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 13723554. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

Investor Relations
ICR for SailPoint

Brian Denyeau, 512-664-8916

investor@sailpoint.com

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Natalie Reina, 956-878-9176

Natalie.reina@sailpoint.com

