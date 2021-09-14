SAIC Congratulates U.S. Air Force Detachment for Outstanding Award for Digital Innovation

Air Force Detachment 24 wins prestigious award for using extended reality to train pilots with Virtual Mission Trainer, an experiential immersive training platform delivered by SAIC

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that its U.S. Air Force customer received the inaugural International Data Corporation (IDC) 2021 Future of Digital Innovation Award in the government category.

The award recognizes Air Force Detachment 24, 19th Air Force, Air Education and Training Command for excellence with the Virtual Mission Trainer (VMT) project, a component of the service’s Pilot Training Next program delivered by SAIC. VMT, an extended-reality training platform, integrates the latest advancements in commercial gaming, software, analytics and training methodologies. During the COVID-19 pandemic when flight schools stopped in-person instruction, students using VMT have been able to complete 95% of required activities.

“We’re very honored to receive the IDC 2021 Future of Digital Innovation Award,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Riley, Detachment 24 commander. “There were many outstanding and innovative organizations in the running for this award, so we’re truly in great company. Innovation is what pushes the boundaries of what is possible. The combination of amazing civilian partners, forward-thinking Airmen, and some high-tech solutions made our goals reality. Although we’re happy with the steps we’ve taken towards modernizing Air Force pilot training, we must continue to build solutions that truly transform the way we teach across the Air Force and DOD.”

VMT enables the Air Force to overcome its challenge of rapidly training more pilots but without more planes, equipment, or instructors. In the first implementation of VMT in 2018, the program reduced training course duration from 12 to six months, and students were conducting solo flights about 40% sooner than traditional classes. VMT enables training at the point of need via accessible hardware – such as extended-reality headsets – and SAIC-developed software.

“When confronted with one of the most devastating global events in our lifetimes, the Air Force was able to innovate and continue its missions because of VMT,” said Robert Kleinhample, vice president of immersive technologies at SAIC. “Congratulations to them on this remarkable recognition from IDC. We look forward to our continued support of this illustrious program.”

The IDC Future of Digital Innovation Awards recognizes unique applications of digital innovation. Award winners will be recognized at IDC’s Future of Digital Innovation Excellence virtual event held September 15, 2021. To learn more about IDC Future of Digital Innovation Awards, please visit IDC’s website.

