SAIC Awarded Approximately $950M in Space and Intelligence Contracts in Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter

Awards reflect work in intelligence, space systems, JADC2 efforts and model-based systems engineering

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) received approximately $950 million in space and intelligence contract awards during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

“We are honored by the trust our customers have placed in us. These important contract wins create a confluence of capabilities that build on one another to position SAIC as an exceptional partner to our space and intelligence customers,” said Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space Sector at SAIC. “When dealing with critical problem sets like the next generation space systems, JADC2 or hypersonic threats, we must deliver solutions that combine the full breadth of SAIC’s resources. Our diversity of talent and capabilities drive novel applications that are resonating with our customers for their critical missions.”

Third quarter awards include a Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Quick Reaction Team analysis effort. SAIC engineers have developed products used by the MDA, the combatant commands and even Congress to inform understanding and decision-making on national threats. Other wins leverage the company’s expertise in secure cloud, C5ISR, machine learning and artificial intelligence, digital engineering and enterprise IT.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

