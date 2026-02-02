Sagenverse Expands Outreach of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Worldwide

Delivering virtual tours and easily accessible online tools

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dcontent--The Eco-Discovery Center of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, available to the public through NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, reported more than 33,000 visitors last fiscal year.

This month, Sagenverse, a developer of interactive 3D experiences and immersive virtual online tools, enabled the Eco-Discovery Center an opportunity to extend its outreach exponentially to a global audience at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/news/2026/florida-keys-virtual-tour.html at no cost to visitors.

Features include:

Virtual re-creation of the Center

A virtual tour

Fully interactive digital maps

Downloadable posters

Digital archive of materials and resources

Links to shipwreck sites

360-degree photo tour

Link to immersive habitat experience with animals in Florida Keys Mangrove area

“Sagenverse has given us a unique opportunity to share this extremely important ecosystem with people around the world, including students, educators, adventurers, researchers, and more,” said John Armor, director, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. “We are optimistic that virtual access to our visitor center will inspire even more people to visit and explore the Florida Keys.”

“Helping the Eco-Discovery Center tell their story with easily accessible and sustainable tools is what we strive to do,” said Ben Mazza, Sagenverse CEO. “It adds to that human touch and communication for generations to come.”

About Sagenverse

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sagenverse is an interactive 3D content platform that enables organizations, educators, and creators to design immersive exhibits, virtual tours, dynamic sales presentations, and sustainable digital archives. By combining spatial storytelling with intuitive content management, Sagenverse helps audiences explore information in more engaging and meaningful ways. For more information, visit www.sagenverse.com.

About Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary

The Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center is located within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, home to a diverse community of underwater habitats, ranging from the only coral barrier reef in the continental United States to the largest documented contiguous seagrass community in the Northern Hemisphere. More than 6,000 animal species are found in the sanctuary, along with an array of submerged historical and cultural resources, making it one of the world’s most cherished locations for diving, fishing, boating, and wildlife viewing.

