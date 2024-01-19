Sagent Appoints Chris Marshall Executive Chairman to Accelerate Servicing Software Modernization

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech—Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, today appointed Chris Marshall as Executive Chairman, effective immediately. In this role, Marshall will work closely with Sagent’s executive team to deliver the $13 trillion mortgage servicing industry’s first and only cloud-native software platform in 2024.





Marshall first joined Sagent’s Board of Directors in 2022 as part of a multi-year agreement with Mr. Cooper Group (“Mr. Cooper”). As Executive Chairman, Marshall will oversee strategy to deliver on Sagent’s vision for the future of mortgage servicing.

“Mortgage servicing is the last and toughest mile of mortgage industry modernization, and Sagent’s technology, team, and industry expertise make it the best software partner for America’s servicers,” said Chris Marshall. “Sagent’s new platform will streamline processes and dramatically lower operating costs for servicers, while significantly improving customer experience.”

Chris has been Vice Chairman and President of Mr. Cooper, announced his intent to retire last year, and will transition out of his role leading Mr. Cooper’s businesses at the end of January. He will continue to lead efforts to raise capital for Mr. Cooper’s first MSR fund while shifting his focus to Sagent and the success of its customers. During his time with Mr. Cooper, Marshall led several initiatives to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, accelerate growth, and improve efficiencies across the company.

“With his extensive experience and proven track record of success, Chris will keep Sagent in the lead on innovating the lending and homeownership experience for America’s top mortgage players,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “With Chris’ leadership, Sagent will enable servicers to realize their vision of a single data and user experience across their entire operations.”

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit sagent.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Wendy Lee



EVP, Chief Legal Officer



wendy.lee@sagent.com