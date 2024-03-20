Saga Announces Saga Origins Game Publishing Arm During GDC 2024

Cementing itself as the first and only Layer-1 web3 game publisher, Saga primes for Mainnet launch in April

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Saga, a leading Layer-1 protocol and developer ecosystem in web3, today unveiled Saga Origins, a new game publishing division devoted to bringing cutting-edge, quality games to market. With this landmark announcement, Saga becomes the first and only web3 chain to establish a dedicated game publishing arm for developers to partner with to release their projects.





Saga Origins is committed to offering a full service and collaborative approach to bring games to a global mass market. Whereas developers would traditionally secure grants only to build and launch their games, Saga Origins offers added beneficial support, including partnerships with influencers to generate awareness, sponsored user acquisition campaigns, community building, and promotional support. Through its on-going Play-to-Airdrop campaigns, Saga, game studios and guilds, all team up to organize tournaments where players are rewarded with highly sought after $SAGA tokens for their participation. Most recently in January, Saga completed its revolutionary The Three Kingdoms airdrop campaign with participating partners Avalanche, Polygon and Solana.

“Saga Origins is our love letter to the developers building games in web3. While the onus of bringing users to the platforms often falls on the game developers, we want to buck that convention and use our platform to bring users to the games instead,” said Rebecca Liao, co-founder and CEO of Saga. “Saga Origins will allow developers to bring provocative, expansive, and uncompromising titles to consumers that will revolutionize how we will all view game experiences.”

Today’s unveiling was made at the Saga Multiverse Reveal event against the backdrop of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), where Liao opened the afternoon with a keynote focused on the Saga Multiverse, powered by both generative AI and blockchain, and Saga Origins. Liao and her Saga team were joined by industry executives, game developers and strategic partners at the event. The creators of Parallel, Wilder World and Wanderers, in a panel moderated by Brycent, explored what defines the new era of web3 gaming. In addition to announcing Saga Origins, guests were treated to first looks and demos of games currently in development on the Saga chain, including Rogue Nation, a fast-paced modern rogue-like game, and Another World, a metaverse game supporting crossover IP and community engagement.

Liao further added, “Our Mainnet launch is the culmination of over two years of tireless work by our Saga core team to offer the most performant, lowest cost infrastructure possible to web3 developers. As proud and excited as we are to soon share this release with our Innovators and broader community, it’s only the beginning. When projects come online, games and entertainment content come to life, the Saga economy becomes the engine of our ecosystem, and our Multiverse truly begins.”

The Multiverse presentation premiered a cinematic Saga Mainnet trailer ahead of the highly anticipated launch, revealing an April release window.

As a leading Layer-1 protocol, Saga is an innovative solutions platform that seamlessly brings web3 games to market. Its technology is hyper-focused on developer needs, and dedicated to ensuring blockspace is abundant and can be simply accessed. There are 335 Innovator projects and counting building on its protocol, of which 80% are games. Additionally, Saga has cemented partnerships with flagship web3 projects including Polygon, Avalanche, and Celestia, positioning itself as a leader in web3 development.

This celebration of gaming during GDC not only reinforces Saga’s commitment to games, but also tees up its upcoming Mainnet launch. Only weeks away, Mainnet will bring together web3 gaming in an extensive launch campaign for the benefit of the entire Saga community. Details will be revealed closer to the Mainnet launch. The inaugural projects and partnerships under Saga Origins will be announced in the near future.

About Saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

Saga Origins is the Saga game publishing arm. Launched in March 2024, it aims to build a portfolio of games that will make players think and feel in new ways. Creatively, Saga Origins projects are provocative, like web3, and the titles will push the envelope on what’s considered gaming on all fronts.

To learn more about the Saga protocol, check out our website, litepaper, and developer documentation. Be sure to join Saga’s Discord and Telegram and follow Saga on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

