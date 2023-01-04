Safety Vision Announces SafetyNET 5™ Video Management Software

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–Safety Vision, LLC announces SafetyNET 5™ (SN 5™) VMS, a new generation platform for fleet video management. An alternative to existing video management software, SN 5™ is built from the ground up allowing us to deliver the highest level of security while providing the ability to add or enhance features as needs change. SN 5™ has been verified with industry-leading testing with Veracode (veracode.com) scanning and analysis tools, so expandability doesn’t sacrifice security.





Safety Vision developed SN 5™ based on decades of experience with other 3rd party video management systems. Those systems provided our customers with fixed and limited functionality. SN 5™ is built to meet today’s needs and adapt as future challenges and requirements change.

Accessible, reliable high-quality onboard video from any vehicle, and any recorder via wireless or removable storage, is what mobile video surveillance is all about. With SN 5™, you can view any live feed and see camera views on up to 16 cameras from multiple buses via Wi-Fi or cellular.

Today’s transportation managers cannot afford to waste time administering a system that was supposed to make their job easier. With SN 5™, integration of Active Directory for server access and Azure AD for cloud access enables user provisioning based on existing system IDs and permissions so enrollment is automated from initial user sign-on to group and permission assignment for maximum security and ease.

Informed decision-making is now possible through SN 5’s range of real-time reporting and fleet management features. Active GPS for Live Fleet Tracking shows each vehicle’s present location, while also displaying breadcrumbs to indicate the route history.

SN 5™ gives you the tools and capabilities you need to identify, evaluate and process evidence using digital encryption to maintain the highest level of security and accuracy.

Seeing ‘Beyond the Pixel™’ means that metadata attached to each frame of video can provide deeper insight into a range of events and behaviors to help improve driver and passenger safety. Improved safety reduces risk by lowering the probability that accidents and other avoidable events will occur.

Just as Safety Vision has led the industry for 30 years, SafetyNET 5™ sets a new standard for mobile video management for fleets of all sizes.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s solutions include digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.

