Safety Management Group To Exhibit At IP Utility Safety Conference & Expo

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#environmentalservices—Safety Management Group (SMG), an industry-leading safety, environmental, and health services firm, today announced that the company will exhibit during the IP Utility Safety Conference & Expo on Nov. 8-10, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. SMG will showcase the VERO Contractor Qualification and Data Management SaaS and utility safety program assessment, development and execution services in booth #310.

“Utility workers face daily hazards, from energy release to hazardous weather to working at height, to ensure homes and businesses have access to the utilities they rely on,” said Stu Hanebuth, SMG’s Vice President of Utilities and VERO. “These critical workers put their lives on the line to provide the public with services they need, and we must protect them with effective safety programs and services. The IP Utility Safety Conference is the venue where safety professionals and utility leaders discuss the latest challenges and the safety services and solutions needed to meet them.”

At the SMG booth, attendees can learn more about the following:

Proprietary processes and capabilities for utility program assessments, consultation, contractor safety management, and training.

Options for delivery of services – from full-time on-site ProSolutions to OnDemand as-needed resources.

VERO contractor prequalification and data management software.

With expertise in the electric utility generation, transmission, and distribution industry, SMG’s more than 240 certified and experienced SMG safety advisors implement and manage safety programs at client sites, train employees and help companies plan and implement safe and sustainable operations.

About Safety Management Group

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group is an industry-leading safety, environmental, and health services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and other industries. The team of more than 240 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity, and innovation. More information on the company’s complete line of services and solutions is available at https://safetymanagementgroup.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Carrie Ward, PR for Safety Management Group, carrie@hellobrightspot.com, 832-407-5347