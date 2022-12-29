SafeMoon Introduces Token Monetization Innovation (TMI)

– As decentralized exchanges grow more prevalent, SafeMoon is leading a superior user experience powered by innovative token economics –

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—SafeMoon has taken another step in the development of a more meaningful ecosystem for cryptocurrency and distributed financial (DeFi) technology. Today, SafeMoon releases the SafeMoon Token Monetization Innovation (TMI), a superior user experience powered by innovative token economics.

The Challenge

Generally speaking, performing a transaction on a decentralized exchange requires the user to figure out the fees and then evaluate the amount they expect to receive. For planning and transaction predictability, executing trades across decentralized exchanges requires several non-aggregated variables (lots of figuring out) to estimate the fees. Simultaneously, for token suppliers, tokens are impacted by the extraction of liquidity pool fees, which also generates a downward sell pressure.

The SafeMoon Resolution

To resolve this challenge on SafeMoon’s own decentralized exchange (known as the SafeMoon SWaP), SafeMoon has partnered with AI and Blockchain expert Dr. Adel ElMessiry, a prolific author of academic publications including the new ICBC Blockchain ebook available here. ElMessiry collaborated with SafeMoon on creation of the SafeMoon TMI, a patent-pending invention that operates as follows:

The exchange fees are charged upfront in the chain native token, freeing the entire swapped amount to be exchanged while preserving the liquidity pool.

To accomplish pre-transactional transparency, the system adopts novel smart contracts in interacting with token liquidity pairings within the SafeMoon decentralized exchange community.

What this means

The SafeMoon TMI changes the decentralized exchange landscape to free up additional access for token partner listings; essentially expanding the availability of web 3 for more participants by making token inclusions more accessible to token liquidity providers and unlocking additional community potential to partner with meaningful projects.

As SafeMoon works to raise the bar for this industry sector, the SafeMoon TMI is an example of a paradigm shift in industry maturity. With this release, the decentralized exchange landscape gains upfront and automated fee appropriations, providing new levels of transparency and transaction predictability.

You can use the SafeMoon SWaP (decentralized exchange) at https://swap.safemoon.com

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon is a human-focused and privately-held technology company headquartered in Utah with a secondary presence in the U.K. SafeMoon’s longer-term goal is the advancement of its DeFi products and services into an ecosystem that makes the blockchain’s power available to a much broader community, and to include the power of a passionate community to support and advance new sustainable technologies. For more information, readers can visit SafeMoon.com.

