SafeMoon CEO John Karony Named a 2022 CEO of the Year by Utah Business

-CEO of the Year Award, ‘SafeMoon Saturday’ at SxSW on March 12 and presentation with UN NGO Committee on March 24 underscore the company’s growing Venture Philanthropy role-

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SAFEMOONARMY–In its continuing focus on the advancement of crypto technology in support of Venture Philanthropy, technology ecosystem leader SafeMoon is taking giant strides in the first quarter of 2022.

Today, Utah Business magazine acknowledged SafeMoon CEO John Karony as a 2022 CEO of the Year. The acknowledgment is featured in the magazine’s March 2022 issue, which notes “CEO of the Year is a highly selective program in which we honor chief executives who have had an incredible impact on their companies and communities and have made it their mission to change the way we do business in Utah.”

The award is especially fitting following the company’s historic launch of initial technology and the SafeMoon protocol and token in 2021, which has resulted in a participating audience of multiple millions. The company is now making the transition from fast launch to managed company and ecosystem technology provider that is now becoming increasingly ruggedized for long-term success.

To that end, the company is advancing new technology to create and expand a DeFi ecosystem in which an increasingly bigger community can channel the power of the blockchain for business models based on Venture Philanthropy – offerings such as wind turbine technology that can be advanced most broadly and effectively through a collaborative business model that also produces a profit. The result is “Impact with an ROI,” according to Karony, and is rapidly expanding with the support of the #SAFEMOONARMY community that is now multiple million participants strong.

SxSW Presence at the GritDaily House on “SafeMoon Saturday” March 12, 2022

This weekend John Karony and SafeMoon will be present throughout the day in live and webcast sessions during GritDaily’s “SafeMoon Saturday” podcasts, Interviews, and panels. SxSW attendees can apply for live tickets to the SafeMoon and other GritDaily House sessions here or can follow the interviews and panels via live webcast from the Grit Daily News YouTube channel via this link.

panel sessions will include live interviews of John Karony by editorial leaders including author and TV personality Robin Raskin, Sydney Bradley of Business Insider, Casey Craig of Coindesk, and Jade Scipioni of CNBC.

Celebrating International Women’s Month with UN NGO Committee (NGOCSD-NY) on March 24

Later this month, SafeMoon is advancing its steadily growing alignment with the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals through participation in the March 24 NGOCSD-NY UN event that due to UN and federal safety policies will be presented virtually.

SafeMoon’s Global HR Director, Kate Porter, will present on the growing role of female professionals using crypto technology to advance impact projects throughout the world. She will also discuss SafeMoon’s progress and growing role in this arena, and about the company’s growing alliance with the UN SDG 17 as its growing role and vision in Venture Philanthropy progresses. Participants can join this event and can view Porter’s presentation here.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon is a human-focused and privately-held technology company headquartered in Utah with a secondary presence in the U.K. SafeMoon introduced its unique protocol and vision in early 2021, quickly rising to support an audience of multiple million participants (the #SAFEMOONARMY) by January 2022). SafeMoon’s longer-term goal is the advancement of its DeFi products and services into an ecosystem that makes the blockchain’s power available to a much broader community, and to include the power of this vast community to support and advance new sustainable technologies in a model of Venture Philanthropy, to create and propel innovations for good while also producing a profit and a sustainable for growth. For more information, readers can visit SafeMoon.com.

