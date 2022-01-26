Safeguard Global Acquires Global Upside to Expand Reach and Offerings for Companies Growing and Operating Globally

Acquisition makes Safeguard Global the largest global EOR and the only platform with the scale, technology and solutions to transform the future of work for global workforces

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safeguard Global, a global future of work company, announced today its acquisition of Global Upside, a global expansion technology and services company based in San Jose, Calif. The deal expands the company’s ability to help emerging and established multinationals compliantly recruit, hire, pay—and now set up operations—anywhere in the world. The move also helps Safeguard Global continue building out its workforce management technology platform, Global Unity, to be able to provide end-to-end digital service.

The acquisition, part of an aggressive growth strategy, combines the momentum of the two hyper-growth companies in an industry that is growing quickly to meet increasing demand for workforce management solutions. It makes Safeguard Global, which founded the Employer of Record (EOR) industry in 2011, the largest EOR in global coverage and breadth of services. It also adds new markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia.

“The team at Global Upside built an amazing company with complementary solutions to ours,” says Bjorn Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Safeguard Global. “Adding entity setup to our portfolio bridges a critical gap that allows us to partner with clients seamlessly as their business needs evolve. This makes us unique because we are the only company to offer clients the technology and resources to grow compliantly with one single partner. We help them hire workers of any classification in new markets, set up their own in-country entities to directly hire when the time is right, and centralize global payroll when operating in multiple markets around the world.”

Safeguard Global helps companies compete in a rapidly changing landscape. With market-leading employment and payroll solutions, Safeguard Global equips organizations with the technology, local market expertise and service to create opportunities that attract and retain the best talent and fuel their business growth.

“The future of work is about creating Work in Any Way experiences, which diversify not just where but how and when companies grow and people work,” Reynolds continues. “Safeguard Global’s solutions and technology enable flexibility in how companies expand their businesses and the types of work experiences they provide. That’s a competitive advantage. Acquiring Global Upside provides us with more scale, support and capability to lead our clients and our industry through the future of work.”

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global is a future of work company that builds adaptive workforce management solutions for organizations seeking to thrive in the global economy. Safeguard Global enables success through smarter, more efficient global employee management, recruitment, payroll, onboarding, expense management and more, all powered by industry-leading data, technology, services and local market expertise. To learn more, visit www.safeguardglobal.com.

Contacts

Media:

Narissa Johnson



+1 512-734-2899



NarissaJohnson@SafeguardGlobal.com