Safe Systems Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle’s List of Georgia’s 20 Largest Fintech Companies

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT and security services for community banks and credit unions, announced today it has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s listing of “Georgia’s 20 Largest Fintech Companies” in the 2022 Book of Lists.

“At Safe Systems, our mission is to provide all types of financial institutions with the best technology, compliance, and security solutions to properly serve their community’s financial needs,” said Darren Bridges, president at Safe Systems. “We are proud to be included in Atlanta Business Chronicle’s annual listing, and look forward to supporting our customers in Georgia and across the country with innovative solutions to stay up to date on the current technologies, security risks, and regulatory changes.”

Atlanta Business Chronicle’s listing highlights the leading organizations supporting the technology needs of the financial services industry through their products and services. This is the fifth year the Atlanta Business Chronicle has published the list of largest fintech companies in Georgia, which is ranked by the number of Atlanta area employees dedicated to fintech.

About Safe Systems

Safe Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core and other third-party applications. These cost-effective solutions include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc., please visit www.safesystems.com or call 770.752.0550.

