SaaS Strategic Advisor and Management Expert Stuart Kerr Joins IntelliShift Board

Kerr will work alongside senior leadership to support the brand roadmap and deliver on key strategic goals

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, the leading cloud-based fleet and safety management platform, today announced the addition of Stuart Kerr to its company board. The New York and Florida-based executive will serve in a strategic advisory capacity, offering his unique perspective and expertise to IntelliShift’s revenue goals, product portfolio, and network of customer communities. With decades of experience across SaaS platforms and fleet and safety operations, Kerr joins IntelliShift ready to help capitalize on the increasing market opportunity.

Kerr will enter his role at IntelliShift following a summer of significant growth for the organization. Between the expansion of the executive team, a strategic rebrand, and a $70M funding round, IntelliShift has continued to reinforce its position as the innovative, customer-minded solution for connected fleets and smarter decision making. Kerr will join IntelliShift Founder and CEO John Cunningham Jr in identifying new ways to yield the best customer outcomes.

“I am immensely proud of IntelliShift’s growth journey; we continue to drive toward another record year as we head into Q4,” said Cunningham. “Throughout our team, we’ve built and expanded a bench of industry, management, and technology experts who share a passion for changing the way fleets operate for the better. Stuart Kerr shares our growth and success DNA, and I welcome him to the IntelliShift community.”

Kerr, CEO of ISO Vision, a strategic growth consulting firm, serves on several boards. Most recently, Kerr was brought in to help grow Azuga Telematics where he played a key role in developing their go-to-market strategy, driving strong year-over-year growth and positioning the company for its recent sale to Bridgestone. He joins IntelliShift after previously holding leadership positions at Verizon Connect, Fleetmatics, Vitria, Apple, and others.

“At IntelliShift, I found a fully developed and integrated suite of fleet management and video-based safety solutions that are all based on a modern architecture, artificial intelligence, and machine learning which speaks directly to the emerging market requirements of fleet customers. What I’ve already seen adds up to a phenomenal platform to drive next-generation solutions and create an industry powerhouse,” said Kerr.

If you are interested in learning more about IntelliShift, please visit: https://intellishift.com/

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift is the leader in connected fleet and safety operations. Leveraging 20 years of telematics expertise, our cloud-based IoT platform unites people, processes, vehicles, and equipment. Connecting real-time operational data, IntelliShift delivers actionable insights and intelligently predicts and optimizes business performance. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning SMB, mid-market, and enterprise, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment and easy integration with existing solutions. The IntelliShift platform generates immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics, and a demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands including Bimbo Bakeries, Thyssenkrupp Elevators, and US Ecology.

Contacts

Media:

Kirsten Welch



PAN Communications



kwelch@pancomm.com