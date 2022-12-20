S. Mark Borowicz Named “Wybitny Polak” Outstanding Pole Award Winner in Business 2022

Pure Wafer CEO Receives Award from Poland’s Consulate General

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pure Wafer, America’s number one supplier of silicon solutions and services – including prime grade, wafer reclaim products – to the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers and semiconductor equipment makers, announced that CEO S. Mark (Marek) Borowicz has received the 2022 Outstanding Pole Award, Business Category. Borowicz received his award from Poland’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.





Organized by the Foundation of the Polish Promotional Emblem “Teraz Polska” the Outstanding Pole Award is a competition carried out in six countries and open to Polish citizens and persons of Polish descent permanently residing outside Poland. Winners are selected in five categories: SCIENCE, CULTURE, BUSINESS, PERSONALITY, YOUNG POLES. Award winners are people who are active in their local community, industry and who have successfully integrated and grown within the Polish community with the inhabitants of their new homelands.

“To be recognized by Poland and my many Polish friends around the world is an honor for my family and I,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer Inc (an Edgewater Capital Group portfolio Company). “This award recognizes the great lengths my parents Stanislaw and Izabela Borowicz took to immigrate to the USA and keep the history, traditions, and Polish language in my daily life. It also fosters a passion and desire for my children to continue to live, learn and love the Polish traditions, language and art through my loving wife, Edyta Stolarska Borowicz and I.”

https://wybitnypolak.pl/pl/edycje-regionalne/usa-los-angeles

About the Outstanding Pole Award

The “Outstanding Pole” competition is an initiative of the Polish Promotional Emblem Foundation, whose main goal is to create a positive image of Poles, show their achievements as well as distinguish and promote people who were able to succeed in the country and abroad. According to Krzysztof Przybył, President of the Polish Promotional Emblem Foundation, it is estimated that there are nearly 20 million Poles scattered around the world. Most representatives of the Polish community live in the USA. 12 years ago, the Foundation of the Polish Promotional Emblem “Teraz Polska” set itself the goal of distinguishing people who, through their professional achievements and pro-social commitment, contribute to the promotion and strengthening of the positive image of Poland.

“Having an affinity to promoting the Polish and American culture and working hard to uphold Polish American values strengthens the ties between to our two countries that have a long and intertwined history,” noted Borowicz. “I would especially like to thank `Teraz Polska,’ the jury for selecting me but most of all for Mr. Marek Zywno for believing in me and nominating me for this award.”

The “Outstanding Pole” competition is a special opportunity to present the profiles of these compatriots, who are often known and respected in emigration, and remain completely anonymous to Poles living in the country. Organizing Committees established by local Polish community organizations are responsible for organizing the Competition in individual countries. The committees select – from among representatives of the local Polish diaspora – members of the Committee of Experts, whose task is to evaluate the candidatures submitted for the Competition and select the winners. Full representation of the Polish diaspora in the work of this body guarantees a reliable assessment of the candidates and an objective selection of winners. The implementation of the competition abroad is also supported by Polish diplomatic missions. For more information Outstanding Pole Award 2022.

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer is the largest U.S. based supplier of silicon wafer solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. Operating three semiconductor fabs in California and Arizona, Pure Wafer supplies a comprehensive range of silicon wafer solutions. These include prime grade silicon wafer reclaim, from 50mm to 300mm, thin-films, wafer management software as a service, wafer brokerage, process development and fabrication services. For more than 20 years, it has continued to invest in advanced technologies that have helped to establish it as the trusted source for silicon wafer solutions serving the world’s top OEMs, IDMs, and fabless semiconductor companies. Pure Wafer is the premier choice for silicon wafer reclaim solutions in North America. Visit purewafer.com

