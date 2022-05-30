S-Alpha Therapeutics, announces presenting at the BIO international Convention 2022 for in-person company presentation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc. (“S-Alpha”), a company that advocates digital solutions and develops digital treatment devices for digital health, will be presenting at Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention 2022. BIO 2022 is the world’s largest and most influential event for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. This year’s meeting will be held in San Diego, California from June 13 to 16, 2022, as a fully in-person meeting for the first time in three years.





Dr. Yong-Sun Lee, Chief Strategy Officer of S-Alpha and President of S-Alpha Therapeutics_USA, Inc. stated, “The acceptance of our company presentation at BIO 2022 is meaningful and represents a unique and important opportunity for S-Alpha Therapeutics. We will be presenting our corporate achievements and the results of our Information Technology-Biotechnology convergence efforts since establishing our company 3 years ago. Presenting company’s R&D progress will open up opportunities for global partnership, which can be an important steppingstone for a rapid development of our products in the pipeline.”

About S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc.

S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc. founded in 2019, is an Information Technology-Biotechnology Convergence start-up with the vision of bringing disruptive solutions for highly unmet medical needs. Through dedicated R&D efforts, clinical trials of SAT-001, a treatment device for pediatric myopia, is currently under way in Korea and is planned to launch in US. Results on SAT-008, which is a digital device for improving immunity, were presented at IMMUNOLOGY2022™, the largest annual immunology event worldwide organized by America Association of Immunologists (AAI). S-Alpha Therapeutics has various digital products in the pipeline.

As of today, S-Alpha Therapeutics has raised total of $11.4 Million USD (13 Billion KRW) through two rounds of funding from Hana Ventures, STIC Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, SJ Investment Partners, TONY Investment, AJU IB Investment, Stonebridge Ventures, Timewise Investment and Devsisters Ventures/KDB Capital.

Contacts

Dong Woo An



dongwoo@salphadtx.com

Phone : 82-2-3487-3923