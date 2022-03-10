Ryon Packer Joins Motus as Chief Product Officer

Veteran Executive to Oversee Motus Product Strategy & Innovation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with anywhere workforces, today announced that Ryon Packer has joined the company as its first Chief Product Officer. In his role, Packer will oversee the acceleration of Motus product innovation.

“Ryon brings deep experience leading product-led-growth organizations,” said Karen O’Byrne, President, Motus. “We are committed to delivering reimbursement solutions that empower the anywhere workforce and have significantly expanded our market-leading FAVR product offering in recent years to meet evolving customer needs. Ryon’s track record of aligning transformative technology solutions to market needs along with his user-centric focus make him the ideal candidate to serve as the first Chief Product Officer of Motus.”

Packer has worked in technology for nearly 40 years, focusing on aligning business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) solutions with market problems to help companies outperform their peer groups and delight their customers. With experience ranging from software as a service, enterprise and packaged software, and technology enabled services, his passion for understanding the customer and their needs is evident in the differentiated and intuitive solutions his teams have created to lead markets. Prior to joining Motus, he held product, marketing, and sales leadership roles with Fortune 500 companies including Dell and Fiserv, start-ups, and multiple private equity owned companies such as ABC Fitness, Authentix, and Exela.

“Technology has made it possible for more people to take on mobile and remote roles and recent years have accelerated this workforce evolution,” said Packer. “The costs mobile and remote workers carry to perform their jobs is having a negative impact on them and their families. Motus leads the market with Fixed and Variable Rate (FAVR) reimbursement solutions that ensure reimbursements are fair, timely, and comply with the growing body of complex regulation and laws to help companies and their workers thrive in the modern business landscape. I look forward to the opportunity lead product strategy for the established leader in solutions for the anywhere workforce.”

To learn more about Motus and its solutions, please visit: https://www.motus.com/solutions/

About Motus

Motus is the definitive expert in anywhere workforce solutions. Its platform and proprietary software simplify the reimbursement and management of vehicle, device, work and living costs through personalized calculations. Powered by an unmatched pool of data, refined over more than 80 years, and updated in real time, Motus is the platform of choice for top Fortune 500 companies and organizations committed to workplace agility. Motus automotive data, captured and analyzed across the world’s largest retained pool of drivers, also underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard, the amount an individual can deduct for business vehicle expenses. For more information please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

