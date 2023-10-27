Ryders Health Management and Budderfly Inaugurate Solar Energy Project at Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Connecticut

The 317 kW rooftop solar system will offset energy consumption at Ryders’ Mystic Manor facility with no-cost, emissions-free power

SHELTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, and Ryders Health Management, a family-owned management company for independent skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, yesterday celebrated the completion of a 317 kW rooftop solar installation at Ryders’ Mystic Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic, Connecticut. Budderfly and Ryders executives were joined by State Senator Heather Somers (R-18), Representative Greg Howard (R-43), Representative Aundré Bumgardner (D-41), and Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Hank Webster for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.





Budderfly first upgraded and installed energy-efficient technologies at Ryders’ Mystic Healthcare facility in 2018 to reduce energy consumption and waste. Since then, Budderfly has provided ongoing measurement, monitoring, and maintenance, resulting in energy cost savings of over $100,000 to date. Budderfly provides its solutions at zero upfront cost to the customer and funds the investment through a share of the energy cost savings generated by efficiency upgrades and the management and monitoring of energy use and demand. As part of Ryder’s partnership with Budderfly, the 317 kW rooftop solar system will offset up to 95% of the facility’s annual energy consumption with no-cost, emissions-free power.

“Ryders is committed to providing the highest quality care to patients within our facilities. The sustainability projects we’ve completed with Budderfly are not only beneficial to the environment, but positively impact the comfort of our staff and patients, from bright LED lighting and high efficiency HVAC systems,” said Martin Sbriglio, RN, DHL, and CEO of Ryder’s Health Management. “Of the approximately 230 skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut, Mystic Healthcare is one of the first skilled nursing facilities to be majority solar powered. We’re proud of this accomplishment and hope to set a new standard for the industry.”

Budderfly’s Energy-as-a-Service program is also used at Ryders’ Lord Chamberlain and Cheshire House facilities. Across the three Ryders locations, Budderfly’s energy solutions have mitigated 933 metric tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 208 gas-powered vehicles off the road for one year. Additionally, Budderfly plans to expand their partnership to service all seven Ryders locations.

“Connecticut has committed to getting all of our energy from zero carbon sources by 2040, which includes doubling all the caps on solar,” said John Bourdeaux, CEO at Advance CT. “The collaboration between Budderfly and Ryders is an excellent example of how Connecticut businesses can embrace sustainability to both support state clean energy goals and advance their economic competitiveness in the market.”

“The state of Connecticut is committed to investing in clean energy resources to help meet our climate goals and deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy to the residents and businesses in our state,” said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Hank Webster. “After transportation, our building sector is the next leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in our state. We applaud companies such as Ryder and Budderfly who are taking the initiative to be leaders in the clean energy space among businesses in Connecticut, and doing their part to help the State achieve its emissions reduction goals.”

“Ryders came to us seeking an energy management solution that delivers top of the line results, both in terms of sustainability and an improved patient experience,” said Al Subbloie, founder and CEO of Budderfly. “Rather than providing a one-size-fits-all solution, we have strategically designed and implemented innovative energy efficiency upgrades to meet Ryders’ unique energy needs and support its premier patient care. We’re thrilled to build on the results of this partnership today as we expand solar to Mystic Manor, and to celebrate in the company of state leadership who recognize and champion the importance of sustainability for Connecticut businesses.”

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as one of the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) companies in the United States, is the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, such as restaurant chains, assisted living facilities, retail franchises, and more. Budderfly installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented technologies, equipment upgrades, and proprietary energy software for its customers at no out-of-pocket cost. Businesses benefit from lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. Budderfly has ranked on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list from 2021 to 2023. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

