Ryder Names New Head of Investor Relations

Industry and Ryder veteran Bob Brunn to retire; longtime Ryder financial executive Calene Candela promoted to lead investor relations department

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today announces Bob Brunn, senior vice president of investor relations, corporate strategy, and new product strategy, will retire on December 31, 2022. Mr. Brunn has had a 35-year career with Ryder and led its Investor Relations (IR) function for the past eighteen years.

“I’m grateful for the many contributions Bob has made over the more than three decades with Ryder. During his time as head of investor relations and strategy, Bob has been a trusted advisor, as well as served as a constant advocate for transparency and credibility in our financial communications. His commitment to excellence has led Ryder to a best-in-class IR standard,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “I sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and for helping to shape Ryder’s strategic direction. As we look ahead, I’m optimistic for the overall performance and direction of our business.”

Calene Candela, a 30-year Ryder veteran, will lead Ryder’s IR team as vice president of investor relations, effective January 1, 2023. Reporting to Ryder Chief Financial Officer John Diez, Ms. Candela who most recently served as group director of investor relations, will continue to work closely with Ryder’s financial management functions including finance, accounting, treasury, tax, audit, and corporate strategy in her new role.

“Calene is a proven leader within our finance organization and has been working alongside Bob in the IR department for the past ten years. We are confident she will continue our commitment to transparent and credible reporting and engagement with the investment community,” adds Mr. Diez.

Ms. Candela joined Ryder in June 1992 as a senior financial analyst and has held a variety of financial management roles with increasing responsibility, including assistant treasurer. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA in Finance from Duke University.

“On behalf of all of us at Ryder, I would like to thank Bob for his dedication and drive for our financial performance, positioning us well for the future,” adds Mr. Sanchez. “We wish him all the best in his retirement, and Calene much success in her new role.”

To learn more about Ryder Investor Relations, please visit https://investors.ryder.com/.

NOTE: Headshots of Mr. Brunn and Ms. Candela are available in the Ryder Newsroom and via Business Wire.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial



ryder-usa

Contacts

Amy Federman, (305) 500-4989, AFederman@Ryder.com