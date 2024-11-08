Ryan’s Internship Program Recognized by Vault® as One of the 150 Best Internships

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to share its internship program has been named one of the 150 Best Internships by Vault®. The recognition list reflects the highest-rated internship programs in the nation.





“We take great pride in offering a national internship that gives students an unparalleled experience that sets them up for success in their professional careers,” said Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny Kissling. “Each summer we look forward to welcoming a new cohort to life at Ryan where they receive hands-on training and invaluable exposure to the tax industry. It truly is a rewarding experience.”

Ryan’s summer internship program provides opportunities for students to get real-world experience working with subject matter experts at the largest tax Firm dedicated exclusively to business taxes. Ryan’s interns have the unique opportunity to travel to corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas for a two-day orientation event. At this all-expense-included retreat, interns get to connect with their peers, experience in-person sessions with Ryan’s top leaders, and interact with several Firm team members who started their careers as Ryan interns. In 2024, Ryan had 125 interns across 33 offices (in the U.S. and Canada). These interns were spread across 26 different Ryan practices. Since Ryan’s internship program began in 2017, the Firm has seen more than a 400% increase in participation.

To compile the 2025 Vault Top Internship Rankings, Vault surveyed thousands of current and former interns in the summer of 2024. On a scale of one to ten, with ten being the highest and one being the lowest, respondents were asked to rate their internship experience in six core areas:

Quality of Life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility)

Compensation and Benefits (pay structure, subsidized expenses, technology resources, office space, perks)

Interview Process (application process, requirements, number of interviews)

Career Development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities)

Full-time Employment Prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization)

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other underrepresented groups)

To determine an overall score for each program, the ratings were assigned relative weights based on what interns told Vault they value most in an internship. The overall scores are based on the following weighted formula: 30% career development, 20% employment prospects, 20% quality of life, 20% compensation, 5% diversity, and 5% interview process.

To learn more about Vault’s 150 Best Internships for 2025, click here.

To learn more about Ryan’s award-winning internship program, click here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Allie Bandemer



Specialist, Marketing Communications



Ryan



331.251.1050



allie.bandemer@ryan.com