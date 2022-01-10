Ryan Strengthens Fuels Tax Practice with the Acquisition of Tax Advisory Services Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Tax Advisory Services Group, LLC (TASG), a full-service excise tax provider based in Houston, Texas. TASG provides tax compliance and related services with a specialization in motor fuel excise taxes. They recently expanded their compliance offerings to include reporting of vape and tobacco taxes. This strategic acquisition will further strengthen Ryan’s expertise in the fuels tax area and expand service offerings in other excise-tax-related areas.

“TASG has developed vast knowledge and a stellar reputation in the motor fuels tax industry,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “They are a strong complement to our existing fuels tax recovery practice and will expand the Firm’s offerings by providing a scalable fuels tax compliance platform for our clients.”

The acquisition of TASG adds a team of accomplished professionals who have experience in delivering client solutions in tax license and registration, reporting and compliance, tax controversies, tax determination and compliance software implementation, and tax process optimization. TASG also brings a significant team of business operations professionals based in the Philippines.

Oscar L. Garza and Khristine K. Espinoza, co-founders of TASG, will join Ryan as Principals in the Firm’s Tax Compliance practice and bring strong experience in U.S. federal and state motor fuel excise taxes, tax process automation, and tax systems implementation.

“We believe our team will provide significant value to existing and new clients at Ryan as they navigate the complex world of motor fuels and excise taxes,” said Oscar L. Garza. “Additionally, the dynamic work culture at Ryan was a key factor in our decision. We are excited to join such a knowledgeable and skilled group of tax professionals.”

“We are excited to bring our business operations in the Philippines to support Ryan’s accelerated growth worldwide,” said Khristine K. Espinoza. “We saw this as an excellent opportunity for TASG to be a part of a team with an unrivaled reputation in the tax industry.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Contacts

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com