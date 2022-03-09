Ryan Principal Michelle Pink Appointed to CREW Network Scholarship Committee

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Principal and Regional Leader Michelle Pink has been appointed to the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Scholarship Committee.

“The CREW Network strongly believes in strengthening and expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the commercial real estate industry,” said Ryan Principal and Regional Leader Michelle Pink. “It is an incredible honor to be appointed to the Scholarship Committee and expand my role in empowering young minds to reach their full academic potential.”

CREW Network Foundation is committed to advancing all women in the commercial real estate industry. Each year, the CREW Network Scholarship Committee selects 25 female college students to receive a total of $125,000 USD in scholarships for the upcoming academic year. The scholarship program supports future female leaders as they pursue university-level education and careers in commercial real estate. Selected students receive $5,000 USD (or the Canadian dollar equivalent) to put toward tuition and books. Each student also receives a paid internship opportunity, a complimentary 18-month CREW Network student membership, and a complimentary registration to the annual CREW Network Convention.

Since its inception in 2008, CREW Network Foundation’s scholarship program has awarded $1,147,500 USD to 196 female students at a total of 99 universities across the United States and Canada. Scholarships are funded by endowments and personnel, CREW Network chapter, and corporate contributions.

Pink has been a member of the CREW Network for 11 years and acted as the president of the CREW Calgary chapter in 2020. In addition to leading her local chapter, Pink sat as a board member from 2018–2021 and was previously the chair of the CREW Calgary Marketing Committee from 2016–2017. She is a champion of women in real estate, stating her involvement in CREW has provided a network of supporting peers sharing the same cause.

With more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate, Pink has held various positions in brokerage, asset management, and property tax consulting. She has worked for both private and public property owners and has gained tribunal experience sitting on the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board in the City of Calgary. Pink and her team provide owners and managers of industrial, office, retail, and multifamily properties with the property tax services their organizations require to succeed and be competitive in today’s marketplace.

Pink holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from The University of British Columbia as well as a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

