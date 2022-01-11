Ryan Portugal Officially Named as a Great Place to Work®-Certified Company for the First Time

BRAGA, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GPTWcertified—Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has officially been recognised as a Great Place to Work®-Certified company in Portugal.

In 2021, Ryan fully integrated the team members, processes, and systems of the former VAT Systems business that was acquired by Ryan in December 2018, and today, it continues to serve as a one-stop shop for all international value added tax (VAT) compliance and reclaim services. Ryan’s Portugal office, located in Braga and comprised of 81 team members, was included in this prestigious programme and certified for the first time.

“We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the first time in Portugal,” said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. “I expect our European operations to fuel Ryan’s future growth, innovation, and success, and our Braga team is central to this strategy. As such, I am both thrilled and proud that our Portuguese team not only served our clients well but did so by building a sustainable working culture built on respect, camaraderie, openness, and well-being.”

Last year, Ryan conducted an internal survey to gain team member feedback and identify areas for improvement. The survey results helped the leadership team further improve major areas, including camaraderie, credibility, fairness, pride, and respect among others.

“We achieved this outcome as a result of our openness to change and commitment to strive for improvements in the workplace,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Congratulations Team Braga! I thank everyone who has embraced the Ryan culture during the integration process and for making such positive changes in a short period of time.”

This prestigious programme by Great Place to Work recognises employers that put employees at the heart of their organisation by collecting data and insights from thousands of organisations through employee engagement surveys.

