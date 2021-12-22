Ryan Named to the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2022 List

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named to the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2022 list. The Firm was recognized as one of the best 200 companies recommended for tax services across the United States.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for the third year to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the United States. This list is based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients, of which approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis.

“We are very proud of all our team members who make Ryan a leader and innovator in our industry,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Being named to Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms for the second year in a row reaffirms Ryan’s outstanding reputation in delivering world-class client service. We appreciate the positive recommendations from our clients who trust us to be their tax partner.”

According to Forbes, COVID-19 relief; ever-changing tax laws; embracing advanced technology; and meeting environment, social, and governance expectations are some of the key tax issues on the horizon for 2022. For more information and the complete list of the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2022, please visit:

https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-tax-firms/?sh=68bbf073664b

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

