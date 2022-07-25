Ryan Named to the 2022 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona List for the 10th Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for the 10th consecutive year. This prestigious list is created by Top Workplaces in collaboration with Energage, a leading platform measuring employee engagement.

“Being recognized among the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for the last ten years is a huge achievement,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer of Ryan. “Our team members in the Grand Canyon State have time and time again affirmed that our employee-centric approach makes our workplace culture truly special. I cannot thank them enough for their commitment to our clients, the Firm, and each other.”

Winners are selected through comprehensive employee surveys and voting, which measures their organization’s culture, employee experiences, workplace policies, and leadership. The research-backed employee engagement survey consists of 24 base statements that capture anonymous responses in four important cultural aspects: alignment, connection, coaching, and performance. Eligible companies must have at least 35 employees working in the state of Arizona.

The complete list of 2022 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona was published by AZCentral on July 14, 2022.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Contacts

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com