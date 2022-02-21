Ryan Named to the 2022 Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work in Canada

DALLAS & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work in Canada. Great Place to Work® developed this inaugural list to recognize the companies that shifted to a hybrid work setting because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Being named to this inaugural list demonstrates the commitment to our team members’ well-being,” said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. “Our myRyan program is designed to give our team members the opportunity to achieve work-life success. We are constantly gathering data to further enhance our workplaces around the globe and ensure we provide a best-in-class workplace.”

Initially developed in 2008, Ryan recently updated its industry-leading myRyan program, a results-oriented program that gives employees the freedom to choose how they work best. myRyan allows for team members to select from fully remote and hybrid work options based upon the needs of the individual and their team.

Great Place to Work created this list by surveying employees from hundreds of organizations based on the Hybrid Work Readiness Index, organizational workplace programs, and practices that support and enable hybrid work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past 12 months and must complete a hybrid work questionnaire.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by the Globe & Mail (Canada) and FORTUNE magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit www.greatplacetowork.ca to learn more.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

