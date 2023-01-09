Ryan Named to Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023 List

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023 list. The Firm was recognized as one of the best 200 companies recommended for tax services across the United States.

“We are incredibly proud of our team members for making Ryan a leader and innovator in the tax industry,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “Being named to this list for the third consecutive year reaffirms our outstanding reputation in delivering world-class client service and results. We appreciate the positive recommendations from our clients who trust us as their tax partner.”

Ryan recently launched its innovative suite of tax.com™ technology solutions to manage compliance issues and create efficiencies for clients. As the largest Firm in the world focused on business taxes, Ryan is now in an even better position to help streamline our clients’ tax processes and add value to their business.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for the fourth year to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the United States. This list is based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients, of which approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis.

For additional information on the Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023 list, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

