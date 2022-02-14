Ryan Named to Forbes America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2022 List for the Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named to the Forbes America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2022 list for the third consecutive year. While the job market over the past 12 months has been volatile across the globe, the Firm has been recognized as one of 500 companies in the country to have grown at a steady pace by maintaining its employee-centric culture.

“Being recognized among America’s best mid-sized employers for the third time in a row reaffirms Ryan’s reputation of providing an employee-centric workplace,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “We are proud of our leadership team for building an inclusive work environment that focuses on our team members’ well-being and offers opportunities to achieve work-life success.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile this year’s list by surveying approximately 60,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The evaluation is based on direct and indirect recommendations from the participants who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

Ryan recently updated its award-winning myRyan program to allow team members to select from fully remote and hybrid work options. With a clear understanding of expectations, team members are given the ownership of their time and flexibility to meet demands in both their professional and personal lives simultaneously.

For the full list of Forbes America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers, click here.

