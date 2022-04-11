Ryan Named to 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® List, Ranking Among Premier Workplaces in the United States

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, ranking 60. This year’s recognition marks the fifth consecutive year Ryan has been selected as one of the 100 premier workplaces in the United States.

Great Place to Work®, which selects companies named to the highly competitive FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, is the global authority on workplace culture, utilizing rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback to create this annual list.

“Earning a spot on the exclusive FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year is a significant honor and achievement,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “I am appreciative of our Ryan team members who contributed to this recognition by demonstrating the power of accepting personal accountability for results in exchange for incredible workplace freedom and flexibility. This award further validates our belief that an employee-centric culture leads to incredible growth and strong financial success.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees believe they are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout, and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that “place” is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to making that place equitable, safe, and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose, and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

About FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work selected the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half-a-million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified® organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything the Great Place to Work does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

