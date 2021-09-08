Ryan Named to 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work for First Time

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list for the first time in the Firm’s history, ranking 22. Based on an analysis of survey responses from more than five million employees across the country, this prestigious list recognizes the best companies to work for in the United States.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the highly competitive list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“Being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list is a great honor and a testament to our Firm’s commitment to improving our work culture every day,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “We are consistently checking ourselves and adjusting what is and isn’t working so that our team members remain mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally well.”

Ryan offers several initiatives focused on employee health and well-being, including the innovative RyanTHRIVE program. RyanTHRIVE takes a holistic approach to health and well-being with programs and learning modules covering career, physical, financial, and emotional health. Ryan also offers a variety of benefits to improve employee health and well-being, including fitness subsidies, an employee financial assistance fund, generous parental leave policies, and a weight-loss program to provide employees with tools to improve their well-being year round. Through the industry-leading myRyan program, employees are given the flexibility to work where, when, and in what manner best promotes increased efficiency and effectiveness. With a clear understanding of expectations and accountabilities, Ryan team members are given the ownership of their time and flexibility to meet demands in both their professional and personal lives simultaneously.

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways, from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the forefront,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE’s Companies that Care list!”

About PEOPLE Companies that Care

Great Place to Work selected the Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than five million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,000 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

