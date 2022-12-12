Ryan Named One of the Best Workplaces™ for Parents by Great Place to Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2022 Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces™ for Parents list for the fifth consecutive year, ranking number 15. This list highlights companies that consistently create positive experiences for working parents.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization.

“We’re proud to be recognized once again for creating a positive workplace that understands the challenges of being a parent and provides important benefits to achieve true work-life success,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “I appreciate all of our team members and their continuous efforts to deliver industry-leading client service, value, and results while balancing their family responsibilities.”

Ryan offers numerous benefits to help working parents, including the innovative and industry-leading myRyan program, which offers flexibility and empowers team members to obtain professional and personal success.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare, and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief, so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

