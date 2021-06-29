Ryan Named One of the Best Employers in Ohio for Eleventh Consecutive Year by Crain’s Cleveland Business

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named as one of the Best Employers in Ohio for the eleventh consecutive year. The annual list was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland.

This statewide awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Employers in Ohio list is comprised of 42 companies.

“What an accomplishment and tremendous honor to be named as one of the best employers in the Buckeye State,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “When we opened the Cleveland and Columbus offices, we knew that we had a very special group of committed team members who are passionate about creating an industry-leading work environment and delivering excellent results for our clients around the globe. For eleven straight years, you have continually inspired us. Congratulations on another win.”

Companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements to be considered for participation:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity.

Be a publicly or privately held business.

Have a facility in the state of Ohio.

Have at least 15 employees working in Ohio.

Must be in business a minimum of one year.

To be considered a best employer in Ohio, companies participated in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which accounted for the remaining 75% of the total evaluation The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program, visit www.BestEmployersOH.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,000 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

