Ryan Named a Best Company to Work for in Texas for 12th Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today that it has again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas by Best Companies to Work for in Texas, ranking second on the list. This marks the 12th consecutive year the Firm has been recognized as one of the most-employee centric workplaces that benefits the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

“We are honored to be again named a Best Place to Work in Texas alongside some of the state’s leading companies,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “This award reflects the culture of excellence, trust, and integrity our team has worked so hard to create and maintain, even as we’ve grown exponentially over the last few years. Continuing this winning streak for over a decade is truly remarkable.”

Best Places to Work uses a two-part process: employers complete an extensive questionnaire, and employees are given an opportunity to provide authentic feedback by participating in a company-wide survey. Data is then analyzed to determine which companies qualify for the award.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

