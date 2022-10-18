Ryan Named a Best Company to Work for in Texas for 12th Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today that it has again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas by Best Companies to Work for in Texas, ranking second on the list. This marks the 12th consecutive year the Firm has been recognized as one of the most-employee centric workplaces that benefits the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

“We are honored to be again named a Best Place to Work in Texas alongside some of the state’s leading companies,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “This award reflects the culture of excellence, trust, and integrity our team has worked so hard to create and maintain, even as we’ve grown exponentially over the last few years. Continuing this winning streak for over a decade is truly remarkable.”

Best Places to Work uses a two-part process: employers complete an extensive questionnaire, and employees are given an opportunity to provide authentic feedback by participating in a company-wide survey. Data is then analyzed to determine which companies qualify for the award.

