Ryan Expands UK Business Rates and Property Tax Capabilities with Acquisition of WYM Rating

PLANO, Texas & EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Williams Young McKaig Ltd, a specialized commercial property consultancy, and its specialist rating division, WYM Rating, based in Edinburgh. The acquisition establishes Ryan’s property tax and business rates presence in Scotland and expands the Firm’s ability to serve clients with complex commercial property portfolios across the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2012 by Richard Williams, Don Young, and Billy McKaig, WYM Rating is recognized for its client-centered approach and deep expertise across commercial property advisory. The consultancy supports landlords, occupiers, and investors through practical, market-informed advice grounded in decades of hands-on experience.

WYM Rating’s capabilities span three focus areas, closely aligning with Ryan’s capabilities:

Business rates and property tax

Commercial property advisory

Occupier and lease advisory

“WYM Rating brings exactly the kind of specialized, local expertise our clients need as we expand our property tax capabilities in Scotland and across the UK,” said Alex Probyn, Principal and Practice Leader of European and Asia-Pacific Property Tax at Ryan. “Scotland is an important market for us. WYM Rating’s strength in business rates and commercial property advisory, combined with Ryan’s global platform and integrated property tax capabilities, allows us to deliver clearer and more confident outcomes for clients operating in and investing across the region.”

This acquisition further enhances Ryan’s ability to support clients across the full life cycle of commercial property ownership, from consulting and planning to compliance, while maintaining the expert-led, highly engaged service model clients expect.

“WYM Rating has always maintained a client-focused approach, and this is a natural next step for our clients and team,” said Richard Williams and Billy McKaig, Co-Founders of WYM Rating. “Having shared values, we have worked closely with Ryan for more than 10 years, and formally joining the Firm allows us to deepen that partnership while significantly expanding the scale, resources, and long-term value we can deliver. Ryan’s client-first culture, national reach, and reputation in property tax align seamlessly with our operations and position us strongly for the next revaluation cycle.”

Ryan welcomes Richard Williams and Billy McKaig, along with additional team members, who will continue serving clients from Edinburgh as part of Ryan’s growing UK property tax practice.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

