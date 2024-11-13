Home Business Wire Ryan Chen, Director of Modeling and Simulation at Obsidian Solutions Group, Selected...
Ryan Chen, Director of Modeling and Simulation at Obsidian Solutions Group, Selected to Present at the 2024 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group is proud to announce that Ryan Chen, Director of Modeling and Simulation, has been selected to present at the 2024 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology (CBD S&T) Conference. This prestigious event, scheduled for December 2-5, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a key platform where the defense and scientific communities converge to explore the latest advancements in chemical and biological defense.


Mr. Chen’s presentation, Enhancing Situational Awareness with Wearable Detectors, showcases Obsidian Solutions Group’s cutting-edge work in developing advanced wearable detection technologies. These technologies are designed to improve situational awareness in complex environments, directly supporting our mission to provide innovative, mission-critical solutions that enhance the safety and security of our nation.

At Obsidian Solutions Group, Mr. Chen leads the charge in creating agent-based simulators and multi-player training programs for nuclear emergency responders and warfighters, utilizing the latest in immersive hardware and gaming technologies. His extensive experience, including eleven years at Lawrence Livermore Labs, underscores our commitment to bringing top-tier expertise and innovative solutions to the defense sector.

The 2024 CBD S&T Conference gathers top researchers, scientists, and defense experts to address emerging threats and technological challenges in chemical and biological defense. Mr. Chen’s presentation will provide valuable insights into how Obsidian’s wearable detectors can be seamlessly integrated into defense strategies, delivering real-time, actionable data to warfighters and decision-makers.

About Obsidian Solutions Group:

Obsidian Solutions Group is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing mission-focused solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security sectors. We are dedicated to delivering innovative capabilities that address our nation’s most pressing security challenges.

Contacts

For more information about Mr. Chen’s presentation and Obsidian Solutions Group’s involvement in the 2024 CBD S&T Conference, please contact:

Media Contact:
Chuck Sheppard
VP of Business Development

csheppard@obsidiansg.us

