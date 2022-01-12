Ryan CEO G. Brint Ryan and COO Ginny B. Kissling Named to D CEO’s 2022 Dallas 500 List 

Home Business Wire Ryan CEO G. Brint Ryan and COO Ginny B. Kissling Named to...
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan and Global President and COO Ginny B. Kissling were named to D CEO’s 2022 Dallas 500 list. This annual publication profiles the most influential business, civic, and nonprofit leaders in North Texas from a wide spectrum of industries.

“It is an honor to be included on this list for multiple years,” said G. Brint Ryan. “What makes me incredibly proud is when other Ryan team members are recognized for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the business community. This year, Ginny Kissling was included on the Dallas 500 list, and there is no one more deserving. Congratulations, Ginny.”

“I appreciate D CEO for including me on this list of such highly regarded business leaders in North Texas,” said Kissling. “It is a privilege to serve as Ryan’s Global President and COO and work alongside the best and brightest talent in our industry. I would like to thank Brint for his mentorship and guidance during my nearly 30 years at Ryan.”

The 2022 edition of the Dallas 500 features nearly 200 new and emerging leaders and 300 recognizable names making a return appearance. The magazine spent more than six months conducting research by interviewing hundreds of colleagues, competitors, references, and reader recommendations.

The latest edition added new categories, including a Chief Operating Officers section as part of the C-Suite chapter. Learn more about the Dallas 500 here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

