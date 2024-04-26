Ryan Appoints New Chief Data Officer Chitranjan Sharma

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce that Chitranjan Sharma has been appointed as Chief Data Officer (CDO). Sharma brings more than a decade of extensive experience in building technology and data platforms in capital markets and implementing innovative products, promoting a data-driven culture.





“Chitranjan brings the expertise and innovation to ensure our technology practices, strategy, and mindset are nothing short of exceptional,” said Ravi Shrivastava, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Data Officer at Ryan. “We are delighted to welcome him to the team as Ryan continues to evolve.”

In this role, Sharma will spearhead the development of a global data strategy, optimizing profitability and tax compliance. Additionally, he will drive best-in-class data models and practices to promote digital transformation among Ryan. Before joining Ryan, Sharma held several leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at ROC360 and Senior Data and Technology Executive at Credit Suisse. He also served in an advisory capacity at Cognino and as a consultant with Financial Risk Group.

“I am excited to join such an innovative and dynamic team here at Ryan,” said Sharma. “Technology and data are like puzzle pieces that fit into the overall success of an operation. Ryan understands how integral these two puzzle pieces are, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Firm’s vision for the future.” Sharma holds a master’s degree in computer science from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from India’s National Institute of Technology, where his passion for data and AI began.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

