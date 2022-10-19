Ryan Announces New York Islanders Partnership

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now the Official Tax Advisory Partner of the New York Islanders, heading into the team’s 50th Anniversary season.

As part of the agreement, Ryan is conducting a sales and use tax review for the National Hockey League team. Ryan will also continue to work on business development projects.

“As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, partnerships like this provide meaningful community outreach and business development opportunities in key regions across the country,” said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. “We are honored to be working in association with a strong brand filled with great leaders on and off the ice.”

“We are excited to work with the Ryan team and proud to be connected with their growing brand during this special anniversary season,” said Frank Romano, Controller for the Islanders.

Ryan is also the presenting sponsor of the Military Baby Shower, a community program that the Islanders host annually, which honors moms to be in military families with a baby shower. This year, Ryan, the Islanders, and Operation Shower collaborated to throw a baby shower for 25 expecting mothers. This was the second consecutive year the Islanders have thrown baby showers for military moms with the nonprofit.

In addition, Ryan is also now part of the UBS Arena Business Alliance, an exclusive membership network of team and arena partners. The organization provides companies with exclusive networking opportunities and one-of-a-kind experiences. As part of the sponsorship, Ryan will be the presenting sponsor for one of the Business Alliance membership events held throughout the year.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

