Ryan Acquires the Property Tax and Transfer Pricing Product Lines of Thomson Reuters, Expanding Software Solutions and Services

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of two product lines from Thomson Reuters, OneSource Property Tax and OneSource Transfer Pricing. This acquisition further expands Ryan’s portfolio of property tax and transfer pricing offerings and brings many notable corporations to the Firm’s client roster.

Thomson Reuters OneSource Property Tax software provides a comprehensive system for managing property taxes on assets, including both real and personal property, while its suite of transfer pricing products provides leading technology solutions to multinational corporations to assist them to efficiently address complex transfer pricing compliance requirements and to optimize transfer pricing data collection and reporting.

“This acquisition supports Ryan’s efforts to further develop and deploy comprehensive software solutions as part of our core property tax and transfer pricing offerings,” said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. “The advent of these two product lines puts Ryan in an even stronger position to provide our clients with an integrated suite of global tax services that combines best-in-class software and services capabilities. Notably, this acquisition makes Ryan the largest property tax software provider in North America. Combined with having the largest property tax services team in the world, Ryan is well-equipped to continue offering clients industry-leading results that minimize our clients’ property tax burdens and free their capital to invest, grow, and thrive.”

“Bringing these two product lines to Ryan is a natural fit in many ways,” said Tim Wagner, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Ryan. “We are already a significant user of OneSource Property Tax and have many clients in common with the businesses that are in scope for this transaction. Our long-standing commitment to client service, as well as our award-winning work culture, will ensure a good home for clients and team members alike.”

As part of the transaction, approximately 25 new team members will transition to Ryan, along with more than 600 clients.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

