Ryan Acquires Meritax Advisors, Expanding Property Tax Valuation Strategy, Litigation Management, and Portfolio Advisory

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Meritax Advisors, a commercial property tax consulting firm with offices in Frisco and Austin, Texas. The acquisition expands Ryan’s property tax capabilities, supporting commercial real estate owners as they navigate the increasingly complex, technology-driven property tax environment.

Established in 1995, Meritax Advisors has built a reputation for property tax representation across commercial real estate, with deep expertise in property tax valuation strategy, litigation management, and large-portfolio advisory services. The firm represents tens of billions of dollars in assessed value for institutional and private clients across Texas and beyond.

Meritax Advisors’ capabilities strongly align with Ryan’s property tax services and include:

Property tax appeals and valuation analysis

Property tax budgeting, forecasting, and due diligence

Litigation support and coordination with legal counsel

Compliance and end-to-end property tax administration

“With Meritax Advisors joining Ryan, we’re adding a disciplined, client-focused team with deep knowledge of the Texas property tax landscape,” said Damon Chronis, President of U.S. Operations at Ryan. “Their expertise complements our existing Property Tax practice and strengthens how we serve commercial real estate owners across Texas and the nation.”

As property tax systems grow more complex and jurisdictions adopt increasingly advanced analytics, the need for broader geographic coverage, deeper data capabilities, and technology-enabled insights are becoming nonnegotiable. Ryan’s global footprint, proprietary technology, and investment in analytics enhance Meritax Advisors’ existing advisory model, enabling more predictive insights and technology-driven advocacy for clients.

“Client portfolios are no longer local or even regional—they’re national,” said Ryan Chismark, Partner at Meritax Advisors. “They need consistency across jurisdictions, real-time intelligence, and a partner that understands how valuation, litigation, data, and technology intersect. This transaction is about alignment of values, talent, and vision for where property tax advisory is heading.”

As part of the acquisition, partners Ryan Chismark, Charlie Honea, and Mark Kline, along with 20 additional team members, will join Ryan, further strengthening the Firm’s Property Tax practice.

