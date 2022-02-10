Ryan Acquires Leading Firm in United States Dedicated to Historic Tax Credits, MacRostie Historic Advisors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of MacRostie Historic Advisors, LLC (MHA), one of the largest and most successful firms in the United States dedicated to historic tax credits (HTCs). This strategic acquisition will further strengthen Ryan’s expertise in HTC consulting and expand the service offerings in the Firm’s Credits and Incentives and Property Tax practices.

“The strength and success MHA has had for nearly two decades in the HTC consulting space cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “They are a strong complement to our existing Credits and Incentives and Property Tax practices and will expand the Firm’s offerings by identifying HTC opportunities and additional savings for our current and future clients.”

Founded in 2004 by nationally recognized historic tax credit advisor Bill MacRostie, MHA has become one of the most trusted HTC partners for real estate developers and investors of historic buildings around the country. In 2014, MHA brought in additional leadership with the addition of Albert Rex, who served as the firm’s chief executive officer and will join Ryan as a principal in Ryan’s Credits and Incentives practice. MHA’s team of historic preservation experts meets the Secretary of the Interior’s Professional Qualification Standards, with several team members having professional experience in the private, non-profit, and public sectors. MHA has represented more than 1,000 historic building projects and more than $2.5 billion in equity for its clients.

“Our team of experienced specialists in the HTC field will serve as a valuable asset to clients as they navigate complex tax application processes and will help ease the path to additional equity for historical rehabilitation projects,” said Bill MacRostie. Albert Rex added, “Ryan and MHA share the same vision of identifying HTC opportunities and maximizing capital for clients. This will be a great opportunity for our clients and industry partners. Additionally, Ryan’s award-winning culture is a perfect fit for MHA, and we couldn’t be more excited to join the Ryan team.”

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

