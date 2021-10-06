Ryan Acquires Leading Canadian Government Grants Firm, Mentor Works

GUELPH, Ontario & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the acquisition of Mentor Works, a leading government funding and grants firm in Ontario. This strategic acquisition expands and further strengthens Ryan’s government funding and grants practice for clients with Canadian operations.

“The strength and success of Mentor Works’ government funding practice cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Their nearly 15-year track record in securing Canadian government funding and their strong reputation in the market are assets to Ryan’s existing government grants practice. We are thrilled to offer our clients expanded expertise and services as we continue our growth in Canada.”

Mentor Works specializes in finding and securing government funding and grant opportunities for Canadian businesses focused on expansion, capital and tech adoption, hiring and training, and research and development. As part of the acquisition, 27 experienced members of the Mentor Works team will be joining Ryan. Mentor Works’ founder, Bernadeen McLeod, will assume a leadership role in Ryan’s existing government grants practice.

“I was drawn to Ryan because of their strong reputation in the industry, innovative use of technology, and exemplary record of client service,” said Ms. McLeod. “The combination of Mentor Works with Ryan’s government funding practice cements us as the clear market leader. I look forward to continuing our tradition of offering exceptional results and service for our clients across Canada.”

“Bernadeen and her team are well-respected leaders in the Canadian government grants space,” said Ryan’s President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. “As the complexity of government funding continues to increase, offering clients a deep bench of professionals with a history of successfully securing this funding is paramount. We are honored that the Mentor Works team chose to join Ryan.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,000 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

