Ryan Acquires Kane, McKenna and Associates, Inc., Strengthening Credits and Incentives Practice

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Kane, McKenna and Associates, Inc. (KMA), a specialized consulting firm focused on delivering economic development solutions and providing municipal financing strategies for development projects. This strategic acquisition will further strengthen Ryan’s expertise in tax increment financing (TIF) and expand the service offerings in the Firm’s Credits and Incentives practice.

“The strength and success KMA has had for nearly four decades assisting municipalities in setting up TIF and other economic development programs with corporations cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Adding a leading TIF consultant in the state of Illinois expands the footprint of our already well-established but growing Credits and Incentives practice. KMA will provide innovative and viable economic development financial strategies for our current and future clients.”

KMA was established in 1984 as an economic development and financial advisory services firm by Don Kane and Phil McKenna in Chicago, Illinois. The firm provides a range of financial advisory services for local economic development and public finance. Their understanding of both private and public sector perspectives allows KMA to act as a strong liaison between public governing bodies and private companies.

The acquisition of KMA will add eight professionals to the Ryan team, including founding partner Phil McKenna. Phil’s expertise encompasses many aspects of public finance and economic development.

“Our team of experienced specialists in the TIF field will serve as a valuable asset to clients as they navigate the complexities of economic development strategies,” said Phil McKenna. “Ryan and KMA share the same vision of serving our clients and maintaining long-term relationships by tirelessly meeting their immediate needs and helping them thrive. I am excited to join a team with such a positive work culture and am confident that our KMA team members joining Ryan will transition seamlessly and enjoy opportunities that will positively impact their career paths.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

